Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,191 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB stock opened at $185.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.53. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

