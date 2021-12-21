Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $429.36

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 429.36 ($5.67) and traded as high as GBX 441 ($5.83). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.68), with a volume of 27,425 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.66) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 425.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 429.36. The company has a market cap of £471.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

