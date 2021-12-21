Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKOYY opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Kesko Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.6271 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

