Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,406 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 29.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 89.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

CWEN opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

