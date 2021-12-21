Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $309,000 Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 59.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,949 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 50.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,812 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 3.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 72,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,528,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFLY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

