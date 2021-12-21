Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $324,000 Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $309,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,310. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.