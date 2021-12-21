Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $301,000 in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,726 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

