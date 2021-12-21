Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $329,000 in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 7.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 107,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adient by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 7.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

