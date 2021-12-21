Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,827,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

RYU opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $93.38 and a 52-week high of $113.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.21.

