Key Financial Inc Acquires 530 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $309.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.46 and a 52-week high of $313.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

