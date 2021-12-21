Key Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 279 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

IEF stock opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $120.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

