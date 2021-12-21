Key Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Key Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

