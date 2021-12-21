Key Financial Inc Purchases 1,235 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5,145.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

