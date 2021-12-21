Key Financial Inc Purchases 3,118 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

