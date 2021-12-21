Key Financial Inc Sells 226 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Key Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.25.

NYSE:SWK opened at $177.94 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

