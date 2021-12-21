KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altice USA in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATUS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of ATUS opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $48,451,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

