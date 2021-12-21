KeyFi Achieves Market Cap of $2.27 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $2,453.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.38 or 0.08196570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,770.46 or 1.00354591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072190 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002617 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.