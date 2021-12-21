Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kforce were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kforce by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kforce by 660.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 160,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

