Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Hits $114.44 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. Klever has a total market cap of $114.44 million and $2.23 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.66 or 0.08202556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,156.12 or 1.00059480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00071810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

