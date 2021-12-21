Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $549.77 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $642.53 and a 200-day moving average of $621.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $261.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

