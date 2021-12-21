Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $21,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,242,000. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 641,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 448,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 320,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.59.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.