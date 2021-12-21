Klingman & Associates LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,249,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

PXF opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.