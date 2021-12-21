Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,945,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,179,000 after purchasing an additional 537,671 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

