Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 72 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.61. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

