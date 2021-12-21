Klingman & Associates LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $389.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $406.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

