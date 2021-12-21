KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Down 3.1%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.34. 2,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 909,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

KNBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 11,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $314,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $4,115,979.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,737,960 shares of company stock worth $42,964,272 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 303,545 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $39,088,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

