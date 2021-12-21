KuCoin Token (KCS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.63 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $15.63 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for about $21.05 or 0.00045009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006697 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

