La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 34.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

