LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 376 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $544.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $584.09 and a 200-day moving average of $521.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.19 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,554 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,887 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

