Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Shares of LSF opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Laird Superfood by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Laird Superfood by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Laird Superfood by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 172,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 65,193 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Laird Superfood by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Laird Superfood by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

