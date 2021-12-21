Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $777.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $777.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $715.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $698.50.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $661.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $624.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.50. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $719.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

