Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

