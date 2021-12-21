Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $367,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $109,000.

DFUS stock opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44.

