Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 1,103 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Sunrun by 48.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Sunrun by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sunrun by 472.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 231,288 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sunrun by 42.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sunrun by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,855.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $47,965.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,231 shares of company stock worth $4,482,310. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

