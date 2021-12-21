Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.