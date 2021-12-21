Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,450,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,584,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 549,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 889,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 339,372 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

