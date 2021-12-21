Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Crocs by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $131.48 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,923. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.