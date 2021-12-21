Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $688,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12,155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 596,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 591,606 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $10,778,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

