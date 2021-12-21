Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $824,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems comprises 0.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

NYSE:INSP opened at $207.99 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.74.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

