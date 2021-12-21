Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $369,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 261,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

