Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $430,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,449. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

