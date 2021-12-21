Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

