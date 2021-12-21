Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 883 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $10,839,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $1,517,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.