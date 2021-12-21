Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. Leidos has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

