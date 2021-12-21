Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $1.75 Million Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Heartland Express comprises about 1.9% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned 0.14% of Heartland Express worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 50.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Heartland Express by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

