Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Lesa Sroufe & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 315,401 shares during the period. Diana Shipping makes up approximately 3.5% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.94 million, a PE ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

