Lesa Sroufe & Co Invests $203,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,990,000 after buying an additional 408,432 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock opened at $222.30 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $138.14 and a 1-year high of $238.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.