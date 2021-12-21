Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys 20,435 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,395 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 10.7% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT opened at $319.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

