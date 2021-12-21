Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in November

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of LVTTF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Levitee Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Levitee Labs in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.86 price target for the company.

