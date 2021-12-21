LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.14 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post $581.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.54 million to $611.90 million. LHC Group reported sales of $532.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

LHCG opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,066,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.