LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post $581.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.54 million to $611.90 million. LHC Group reported sales of $532.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

LHCG opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,066,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

